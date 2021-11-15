Norman Lee Daniel Jr. of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on Saturday,
November 13, 2021, at Saint Thomas West in Nashville at the age of 78. No
services are scheduled at this time.
Norman, a native of Tullahoma, was the son of the late Norman Lee Daniel
Sr. and Gladys Lee Riddle Daniel. He was an Elvis fan, loved being
outdoors, fishing and working on engines. He enjoyed watching old western
shows and drag racing. When he was younger he raced as well.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie
Farris.
Norman is survived by his wife, Betty Daniel; sons, Shane Lee Daniel
(Connie) of Manchester and Rory Tirrell Daniel of Tullahoma; daughter,
Marla Faye Cunningham of Lynchburg; sister, Darlene Cole of Tullahoma; nine
grandchildren and eleven plus one on the way great-grandchildren.
