Norman L. Hampton of Fayetteville passed this life on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Donalson Skill Care at the age of 71. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3:00PM at Sulphur Springs Cemetery with Bro William Jones officiating.
Mr. Hampton, a native of Lincoln County, was the son of the late Eugene Hampton Jr. and Delois Goodrich Hampton. He was a member at New Haysland Church and enjoyed going to camp and watching television.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hampton was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gail Hampton; brothers, Clarence and Fred Hampton; sisters, Martha Parks, Nancy Edmiston, Lois Jean Hampton.
He is survived by brothers, John Henry (Rachel) Hampton of Fayetteville, Thomas Edward (Bessie) Hampton of Fayetteville, James Hampton of Fayetteville; sisters, Vernettia (Herbert L.) Stewart of Shelbyville, Mattie (Earnest) Edmiston of Fayetteville, Theodora Edmiston of Nashville; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Allen and his wife, Misty, Rosemary, and Jan.
