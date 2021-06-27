Mrs. Norma Jean Hansert, age 76, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Hansert was born in Mobile, AL, to her late parents Leroy Wood and
Ruth Elizabeth Jones Wood. She was a nurse for part of her life and she
loved singing in the New Hope Baptist Church quartet for many years. Mrs.
Hansert loved listening to and singing gospel music. In addition to her
parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Rev. Roy J. Wood; sister,
Betty Jo Jacobs; grandson, Crethan Hansert.
Mrs. Hansert is survived by her husband of 58 years, Norman Hansert; sons,
Scotty Edward (April) Hansert and Benjamin Kurt (Lea Ann) Hansert; brother,
William A. (Tina) Wood; sisters, Velma Lee Brown and Rachel Louise Pickett;
grandchildren, Brent Scott Hansert and Jonathan Hansert; great grandchild,
Lennon Kate Hansert.
Family will receive friends on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 5:00pm until
8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10:00am in the chapel of Central
Funeral Home with Bro. Leon Williams officiating. Burial will follow in
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.
