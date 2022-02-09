Funeral services for Ms. Norma Jean Baker, age 82 of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 3 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Shady Grove cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 Noon until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Ms. Baker passed away on Monday, February 7 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville after an extended illness.
Ms. Baker was born on December 24, 1939, in Oklahoma, to the late Charles and Kathryn Blaylock Harryman. She was a substitute teacher for the Coffee County High School for many years and enjoyed being around the students. Ms. Baker also enjoyed reading, shopping, and most of all watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren playing sports.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Baker is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Baker, and brother, Tommy Harryman. She is survived by her son, Mark Baker, and daughter, Cindi Jernigan; grandchildren, Matt Baker, Brett Howell, Jessica Peacock, Chelsea Howell, and Colin Baker; great grandchildren, Riley and Sadie Howell, Addi Teal, Aubree and Grayson Rolling, Mack Peacock, Charlie and Tate Looper, and Devan Baker; siblings, Jimmy Harryman, Sharon Brown, and Margaret Bandy; brother and sisters-in-law, Meredith Baker, James Thomas Baker, and Betty (Alverne) Bancheek; several extended family members and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Baker family.