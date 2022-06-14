Norma Faye Sanders, of Decherd, passed this life on Monday, June 13, 2022 at her residence, at the age of 91. Graveside Services are scheduled for Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 4pm at Mt. Gardner Cemetery in Decherd. Family and friends to meet at 3:50 PM for Graveside Services.
Norma was the daughter of the late Billy Payton Sanders and the late Effie Brooks Cate Sanders. She was an avid gardener, loved the lady vols and her dog, Billy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Norman Ray Sanders.
She is survived by her son, Pat (Angie) Sanders of Winchester, TN; brother, George M. Sanders Jr. of Decherd, TN; twin grandchildren, Patrick and Constance Sanders of Winchester, TN and grandson, Allen Keith of Chattanooga, TN; great-grandsons, Chase Ashby and Kane Shadeck both of Winchester, TN; step great-grandchildren, Kaylon and Kayleigh Keith both of Chattanooga, TN ; three nephews and two nieces.
