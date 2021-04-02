Nolan Elijah Jacobs, infant son of Jonathan and Jodi Jacobs, passed this
life on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital.
Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, April 5, 2021 at 1 PM at Old
Reddens Chapel Cemetery at 1 PM.
Nolan was preceded in death by grandparents, Joann and Billy Painter.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by sisters, Olivia and Kinsley
Jacobs; grandparents, Jackie and Diane Jacobs of Tullahoma; great
grandmother, Katherine Vaugh of Tullahoma and several aunts and uncles.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.