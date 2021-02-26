Nina Mae Holden, of Winchester, passed this life on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System at the age of 91. Mrs. Holden was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late William and Idell Ferrell Keplar, Jr. During her life she worked for Genesco, Fuji Film and was also co-owner with her husband of The Diner in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holden was preceded in death by her husband, Don G. Holden; one daughter, Gwen Hickerson; step-brother, A.C. Smith; and two step-sisters, Imogene Wiggs and Judy Brown. She is survived by two sons, Scott Holden (Sheila) and Michael Holden (Tammy); four daughters, Pat Kahak (Bob), Penny Awalt (Mike), Jacquelyn Pierce (Rob), and Claudette Hawkins (Patrick); one half-sister, Willazene Kilgore; one half-brother, Wayne Smith (Jewel); grandchildren, Bleu Holden, Bart Holden, Lexie Heath (Mason), Chelsea Chellstrop (Chad), Sean Kahak (Emily), Eli Awalt (Riley), Kristin Pierce (Matt), Katrina Pierce, Kimberly Pierce, Kellina Pierce (Phillip), Tera Carter (Jeremy), Sari Hawkins, Michele Perry, and Ryan Hickerson (Terri); great-grandchildren, Forrest, Chase, Allison, William, Matthew, Jessica, Maggie Jo, Jasper, Fiona, Luca, Gretchen, Zander, Luna, Gwennie, Finnick, Maddie, Tyler, and Ellie; and one son-in-law, James Hickerson. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm with Elder Mike Awalt officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.