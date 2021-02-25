Miss Nevaeh Elizabeth Nunley, 1, passed away Thursday February 24, 2021 from injuries she received in an automobile accident. She was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on December 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kirstin McDole Nunley and unborn
brother, Maddox Liam who where also in the accident; grandparents, Sam and
Pearl Nunley, Don Bivens.
She is survived by her father, Matthew Dean Nunley; brother, Braxton
Matthew McDole; sister, Aria Nicole McDole; grandparents, Chris and Cathy
Mays, Bryan and Augusta Vandergriff, Chris and Cindy Nunley; great
grandparents, Brenda Bivens, Jamie and Mary McDole.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday in the funeral home chapel with
Minister Charlie Shrum officiating with burial to follow in the Burkett’s
Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM Friday and 10:00 AM – 9:00
PM Saturday at Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, Tennessee.
