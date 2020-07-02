Nellie Parker, 91, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at McArthur Manor in
Manchester.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Wade & Lillie Alma Womack
Myers, brother, Gary Myers, sister, Helen Jernigan, and her beloved
husband, J.W. Parker, Sr.
Nellie is survived by her son, John Wesley Parker, Jr.; daughters, Virginia
Tipps, Glenda Parker, and Charlotte Finney; brothers, Tommy Wayne Myers and
Denton Myers; sister, Sandra Bellflower; eight grandchildren; seventeen
great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a long-time member of Prairie Plains Church of Christ.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 4, 2020 at
Asbury Cemetery with Billy Robison officiating.
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements –
www.centralfuneralhomellc.com.