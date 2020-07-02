Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Nellie Parker

Nellie Parker, 91, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at McArthur Manor in
Manchester.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Wade & Lillie Alma Womack
Myers, brother, Gary Myers, sister, Helen Jernigan, and her beloved
husband, J.W. Parker, Sr.

Nellie is survived by her son, John Wesley Parker, Jr.; daughters, Virginia
Tipps, Glenda Parker, and Charlotte Finney; brothers, Tommy Wayne Myers and
Denton Myers; sister, Sandra Bellflower; eight grandchildren; seventeen
great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was a long-time member of Prairie Plains Church of Christ.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 4, 2020 at
Asbury Cemetery with Billy Robison officiating.

Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements –
www.centralfuneralhomellc.com.