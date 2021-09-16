Nathan J. Smith of Fayetteville passed this life on Tuesday, September 14,
2021 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center at the age of 64. Mr. Smith was
a former resident of Tullahoma. No services are scheduled.
He was a member of the Church of Christ. He enjoyed watching old sitcoms
on TV, collecting Coca Cola items and model cars and going for rides.
Mr. Smith is survived by friends, William Kimzey of Lynchburg and Tom Blair
of Fayetteville.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.