Natasha Tywanne Greer Holman was born in Winchester, TN to Ada Greer Hendon on January 5, 1979. She departed her life on March 28, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Lewis Wayne Holman of Fayetteville, TN; daughter, Tatyanna Perkins and son, Deonte Perkins of Winchester, TN; mom and dad, Ada and John Hendon of Estill Springs, TN; two brothers, Trey Hendon of Winchester, TN and Stacey Hendon of Winchester, TN; devoted uncle, R Greer; four devoted friends, Shashanie Fox-Holman, Remeisha Fox-Holman, Veronica Fox, and Ann Sawdey of Fayetteville, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A special saying from Remeisha and Shashanie Fox-Holman:
“It was a joy to have you in our life, what little time we had you. We thank God for having you in our life. Rest in peace, friend.”
