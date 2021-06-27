Funeral services for Mrs. Naomi Messick, age 70, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Gnat Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Messick passed from this world on June 25, 2021, at her home with her loving family beside her.
Naomi was born on August 17, 1950, to the late Munlin and Hazel Howard. Naomi worked at M-Tek for 10 years. She was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going camping, canning from the garden, and crocheting. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Naomi is also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Garrison; brother-in-law, Beck Adams; father-in-law, Leon Messick.
Naomi is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Melvin Messick; three daughters, Michelle Reed, Teresa (Harold) Rigsby, and Angie (Bobby) Dodd, all of Manchester; one son, Vale Yates of Pikeville; 11 grandchildren, Travis (Courtney) Reed, Cody Rigsby, Chase (Audra) Rigsby, Carmack Rigsby, Carah (Dalton) Morgan, Lacy Crouch, Shelby Crouch, Myla Dodd, Chandler Yates, Chance Inge, Logan Inge; two great-grandchildren, Garrison Reed and Harrison Reed; two on the way, Wyatt Rigsby and Banklin Morgan; three sisters, Ann Adams, Carolyn (Buster) Martin, Mary Lee Bouldin; one brother, McCall (Patty) Howard; mother-in-law, Mary Lee Messick; sister-in-law, Breda Sissom; brother-in-law, David Messick; a host of nieces and nephews.
