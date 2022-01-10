Naomi Givens Davis, left this life on January 7 th , 2022. She was born on June 11 th , 1949 in Biloxi, Mississippi. As a child, Naomi traveled with her military family, and after marriage she traveled with her military family. Since the late 80’s Naomi resided in Tullahoma, Tennessee where she taught 5 th grade and 7 th grade for twenty years. After retiring, Naomi went on to teach English as a Second Language at the First Baptist Church and the Precepts Bible Study at King’s Cross Church. She was also on the Board of the Tullahoma Daycare Center and Tullahoma Library. Naomi loved reading and passed that on to her children, students, and grandchildren. Naomi is preceded in death by her parents, David and Edna Givens. She is survived by her brother, David Givens, Jr; her husband, James Davis; her children, Jad Davis (Alisa Clanin) and Nicole Walker (Brent), and her 5 precious grandchildren, Luke, Megan, Ethan, Emma (Walker) and Honora (Davis-Clanin). There will be a Celebration of Life at Kilgore Funeral Home at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 15 th , 2022. She wants her family and friends to know “It is well with my soul”. In lieu of flowers, the families requested that donations go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.