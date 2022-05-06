Graveside services for Nancy Mary Trail Bennett, age 81 of Manchester, will
be conducted on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 2 PM in the Fredonia Cemetery with
Bro. Steve Anderson officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 1
PM. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 1:45 PM. Nancy
passed away at her son, Roger’s home on Wednesday after an extended illness.
Nancy was born on December 23, 1940, to the late William and Minerva Lewis
Trail in LaPort, IN. She was a machine operator for Samsonite until her
retirement after 23 years. Nancy was a member of the Fredonia Church of
Christ, and she enjoyed crafting, jewelry making, sewing, and quilting.
In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband,
Howard W. Bennett; son, Ricky Dale Bennett and his wife, Melissa; brother,
Roy Gene Trail; sister, Vinita Banks and her husband, Benton;
sisters-in-law, Sandra Trail; nephew, Norman Banks. She is survived by her
children, Roger Shane Bennett, Sr. and his wife, Misty, Robert “Rob” Walker
Bennett and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Beth, Jacquie, McKenzie, Bailey,
Zach, Shane, Matthew, Whittney, Michael, Tyler, Lindsey “Lulu”, Brandi,
Heather, and Lindsey L.; numerous great grandchildren; brothers, Lyndel
Trail, and James Trail and his wife, Pat; nieces and nephews, Erica,
Regina, Lucas, Alicia, Marga and Jimmy Rivenvark, Patricia, and Joseph; and
a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bennett family.
