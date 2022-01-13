Mrs. Nancy June Umbarger, age 75 years, 7 months, and 28 days of
Manchester, was born on May 13, 1946, to the late Horace and Jewell Morgan
Crownover, in Hillsboro, TN. She retired from Wisco Co.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nancy is preceded in death by her loving
husband of 15 years, James Leon Umbarger; brothers, Bobby and Noel
Crownover; brothers-in-law, Billy Jones, and Jack Brewer. She is survived
by her daughter, Brigitte Williamson; granddaughters, Samantha and Sabrina
Williamson; great grandson, Aiden West; sisters-in-law, Linda Jones,
Shirley Brewer, and Judy Umbarger and her husband, Johnny; several cousins,
nieces, nephews, and extended family members and a host of friends.
It was Mrs. Nancy’s wishes to be cremated. There will be a funeral
visitation on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 5-8 PM at Manchester
Funeral Home. Burial of Mrs. Nancy’s cremains will be at a later date.
Mrs. Nancy passed away on Monday, January 10 at St. Thomas Rutherford after
an extended illness
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Umbarger family.