Nancy C. Morton, of Petersburg passed this life on Saturday, August 14,
2021, at her residence at the age of 82. No services are scheduled at this
time.
Mrs. Morton, a native of Otto, New York, was the daughter of the late
Richard and Genieve Taylor Clark. She was married for 51 years to her late
husband David Jeremiah Morton. She enjoyed knitting on the knitting
machine, crocheting, crafting such as making beaded jewelry, computer games
and collecting windchimes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David
Jeremiah Morton; sons, David Jay Morton and Kenneth Joel Morton Sr.;
daughter, Julie Louise Morton and brother, Jerry Richard Clark.
She is survived by her son, Richard Jeffery Morton (Jo) of Las Vegas;
daughters, Jerri Lynne Morton and Leigh Morton both of Petersburg and Juli
Bain (Billy) of Beech Grove; sister, Beverly Lemon (John) of Olean, NY; ten
grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.