Nan Russell of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on Sunday, November 14, 2021,
at her residence at the age of 68. No services are scheduled.
Nan, a native of Sewanee, TN, was the daughter of the late Melton and Mary
Ann Gipson Stricklin. She attended MTSU and worked for as a cake decorator
at Walmart for many years. She enjoyed drawing and painting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Patrick
Russell and sisters, Sylvia Miller and Gwin Stricklin.
Nan is survived by sons, Greg Russell (Renee’) and Christian Russell, both
of Tullahoma; brother, Butch Stricklin (Peggy) of Hopkinsville, KY; sister,
Roberta Youngblood (Bob) of Winchester and good friend, Tammy Cegielski
(Eric) of Colorado.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.