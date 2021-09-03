Myrtice Saunders Hunter Wilmoth

Wilmoth, Myrtice Saunders Hunter , of Estill Springs, passed this life on Wednesday, September 1 st , 2021 at her home at the age of 94. Mrs. Wilmoth was born in Perry, Florida to the late Troy Simon Saunders and Ora Lee Touchton Saunders. During her life she worked at and eventually retired from FDIC and was a member of Prairie Plains Church of Christ in Hillsboro. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilmoth was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jasiel Wilmoth; one daughter Ava Carolyn Adams; and one sister, Ora Lee Zeigler Howard. She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Gail Anderson and her husband Ronnie; son-in-law, Terry Adams; three grandsons, David Hunter Adams, Eric Thomas Adams, and Hunter Matthew Anderson; and four great-grandchildren, Sara, Ben, Gabriel, and Ella Adams. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 4 th , 2021 at 10:00am at Prairie Plains Cemetery in Hillsboro with Pastor Jeff Collet officiating. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.