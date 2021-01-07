Myrna R Maxwell of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday, January 6,
2021 at Unity Medical Center of Manchester at the age of 84. No services
are scheduled.
A native of Oxnard, CA, she was the daughter of the late Frank Hopkins and
Fern Livesay Robinson. She was very active in her church, the Mason Valley
Baptist Church of Yerington, NV. She and her husband, Stanley enjoyed
sewing and decorating “Hug a Bears” which they donated to local hospitals
and police departments. She and Stanley also were gun collectors and
enjoyed going to shooting ranges. She also enjoyed reading and sewing, but
her favorite times were spent with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death husband, Stanley
Maxwell; brother, Robert Robinson and grandson, Christopher Davis.
Mrs. Maxwell is survived by daughter, Karen McArthur (Phillip) of
Manchester; sons, Steven Davis (Puji) of Reno, NV and Scott Davis (Jenna)
of Aurora, CO; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.