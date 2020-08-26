Myrna Anne Edgin Cox, age 84, died Tuesday, August
25, 2020, at the home of her son in Normandy.
Myrna was born on January 8, 1936, in rural Dickson County, TN on the
family farm on the Cumberland River, to her late parents Robert Lee and
Zera Ann Daniel Edgin. She was one of ten children born to Robert and Zera.
After graduation from Goodlettsville High School she worked for Bell
Telephone before marrying Harold Cox, from Coffee County, in May 1955. She
spent the next twenty years of her life as an Air Force wife traveling the
country, including two long assignments to her favorite duty stations in
Hawaii and South Florida. In 1974, following Harold’s retirement from the
Air Force, he and Myrna settled in Manchester to raise their two sons. She
was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ and later East Main Street Church
of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, and eight brothers,
James, Joseph (Joe Robert), David M (Murray), Herschel, Clarence, William
(Billy), Daniel (Danny), and Edward (Sparky).
She is survived by her two sons, Richard, of Manchester, and David (Cindy)
of Normandy; 5 grandchildren, Stephanie, April, Tammy, Christen, and
Matthew; 6 great-grandchildren; one sister, Evelyn Jean Edgin Boyd of
Nashville, one brother-in-law Wayne (Donna) Cox, and three sisters-in-law,
Shirley Cox Dalton, Ann Cox Redmon, and Linda Cox Hixson.
Graveside services for Myrna will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at
1:00pm at Forrest Mills Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour
prior to the graveside service.