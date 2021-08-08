Mr. John Daniel (J.D.) McCullough
Funeral services for Mr. John Daniel “J.D.” McCullough, age 92 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Hart and Bro. John Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Holland Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Mr. McCullough passed from this life on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
J.D. is the son of the late J.D. “Huss” McCullough and Mattie Cates McCullough. Born on September 20, 1928, in Manchester, TN. He married Della Ezell Rhoton on July 2, 1949, in Walker Co., GA. She passed away on July 20, 2013. J.D. became a member of the Church in the early 1950s. He taught children’s Bible class at Antioch Church of Christ. He preached when we didn’t have a regular preacher. J.D. was a faithful member, serving the Lord for several decades.
J.D. is preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Mattie McCullough; beloved wife of 64 years, Della Ezell Rhoton McCullough; brothers, Thomas, L.D., Aubrey, James, Jack, Buford, Bobby, Oscar, Joe, and Granville; sisters, Pearl Adcock, Pauline Buttrey, and Betty Simmons; son, Jeffery (Jeff) Lynn McCullough; granddaughter, Alisha Danyl “Dandy” McCullough; son-in-law, Jacob Wilhoite. He is survived by his daughter, Della Faye McCullough Wilhoite; sons, Daniel “Danny” McCullough (Sherry), Robert McCullough, Marlin McCullough (Doris), John Daniel McCullough, III (Beverly), Travis McCullough (Linda); daughter-in-law, Sandy McCullough; brother, W.J. McCullough; sisters, Hazel Duke, Jean Floyd, and Ann Haynes; 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
