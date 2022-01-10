Funeral services for Mrs. Mozell Floyd Anderson, age 97 of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 10 AM at Manchester Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Anderson and Bro. Mike Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, January 11, from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Anderson passed away on Saturday, January 8 at Manchester Healthcare Center in Manchester.
Mrs. Anderson was born on January 7 ,1925, to the late John and Lexie Duke Floyd in Manchester. She was employed at Eden’s Industry and was a member of the Noah’s Fork Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years. Mrs. Anderson enjoyed piecing quilt tops, making jewelry, playing games, and growing her flowers. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Anderson is preceded in death by her husband, Andy Anderson; son, Frank Arlan Anderson; brothers, Cleabert and Martin; sisters, Lola, Gladys, Lodi, and Bessie. She is survived by her children, Cecil Anderson and his wife, Judy; daughters, Gail Waterson, and her husband, Terrell, Barbara Arnold and her husband, Leon, and Elaine Goines and her husband, Herbert; daughter-in-law, Faye Anderson; grandchildren, Troy (Kim) Waterson, Jason Waterson, Owen (Priscilla) Waterson, Tricia Waterson, Jeff Anderson, Michael (Stephanie) Anderson, Bradley Anderson, Connie (Jerry) May, Brian (Millie) Teal, Kristy (Matt) Evans, and Jeffery (Tara) Goines; great grandchildren, Matthew, Lily, and Isabel Waterson, Shawn Anderson, Trystan (Haden) Moore, Justin (Amber) May, Tristan and Marianna Teal, Kyler, Bryson, and Taylie Beth Goines, and Dakota Kasal; great-great grandchildren, Audrey Clark, and Aurora and Oliver Moore.
The family would like to thank Manchester Healthcare Center for the care they have provided Mrs. Anderson and the family.
