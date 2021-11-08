Morris Lynn Evans, age 71, of Lynchburg passed this life on November 7,
2021 at his residence. Morris was born March 3, 1950 in Holden, West
Virginia to the late Earl Ervin Evans and Sibyl Mae Deskins Evans. In
addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Cora
Evans.
Mr. Evans was raised in Hurricane, West Virginia. He was a member of the
New Hope Baptist Church in Fairfield, TN and was a veteran of the U.S Army
(Vietnam). He loved old cars, but most of all he loved his family and
friends.
There are no services planned at this time.
Morris is survived by his wife, Patricia (Pat) Evans; son, Nathan (Candace)
Evans; daughter Amanda Evans (Colin Dalby); sisters, Saundra Long and
Debbie Arnold (Pokie); grandchildren, Emily Evans, Vassily Evans, Bear
Fletcher, Evan Dalby and Calum Dalby.