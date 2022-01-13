Mr. Mitchell Lee Essary, age 58, passed from this
life on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in Manchester, TN.
Mr. Essary was born in Memphis, TN, to his late parents Lester Leon Essay
and Bennie Sue Warren. He worked for St. Thomas West in Nashville as a
critical care nurse. Mr. Essary was a very smart person who loved learning
about his profession in healthcare. In his free time, he loved playing
music for fun on his guitar. Mr. Essary was a great husband and the best
father anyone could ask for. He was very funny, sweet and loving and made
sure his family was well taken care of and was always there for them.
Mr. Essary is survived by his wife of 5 years, Julie Essary; son, Jacob
(Stephanie) Essary; daughters, Cassey Essary, Rebecca Essary, Amber Essary,
Angie Essary, and Amanda Essary; brother, Steve Essary; sister, Sherrie
Essary; grandchild, Anayva Snipes.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date to be determined.
Central Funera Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com