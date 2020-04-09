Graveside services for Minnie Mae Thomas, age 84, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Lynch Cemetery. Minnie passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her residence.
Minnie was born in DeKalb County, TN, the daughter of the late Homer B. and Myrtle S. Ashford Dennis. She was a homemaker and a member of Hurricane Grove Baptist Church. Minnie enjoyed mowing her yard, gardening, and flowers.
In addition to her parents, Minnie was also preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Thomas; two sons, Frankie Douglas and Ricky Gillette; two daughters, Doris Vanatta and Linda Douglas; four brothers, Buck Dennis, Jr. Hodge Dennis, Billy Dennis, and Glenn Dennis; and one daughter-in-law, Ann Douglas. She is survived by two sons, Danny (Gail) Gillette and Ronnie Douglas; three sisters, Vada (Tommy) Summer, Florine (Doyle) Kenslow, and Carolyn (Dale) Hall; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one great, great grandchild.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thomas family.