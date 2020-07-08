Minnie Lee Redford of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at NHC Healthcare at the age of 98. Mrs. Redford was born in Celina, TN to the late Benton and Dovie Reecer Walker. Minnie was a graduate of Tennessee Tech University where she earned her degree in Education. She worked for several school systems throughout her career, including Franklin County and Tullahoma, and was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, and a former member of the Retired Teacher’s Association. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Redford is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Thomas Redford, Sr; and twelve brothers and sisters. She is survived by two sons, Lynneth Redford and his wife Brenda, and Thomas Redford, Jr. and his wife Madelyn; one brother, James Walker and his wife, Mary; one grandson, Thomas Lynn Redford and his wife Kristi; and three grandsons, Jeff, Doug, and Nathan Redford. A graveside service for Mrs. Redford will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Garden in Tullahoma at 12:00pm. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Minnie’s memory be made to Harmony Baptist Church- 1600 Old Estill Springs Rd. Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.