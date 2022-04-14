Mr. Milton Lewis Hickerson, age 75, of Manchester,
TN, passed from this life suddenly on Monday, April 11, 2022, in Bell
Buckle, TN.
Mr. Hickerson was born in Manchester, TN, and raised by his late parents,
Thurman Lewis Hickerson and Eleanore Deets Hickerson. He worked in and had
nursery/gardening business and loved working in his nursery. Before his
nursery business he worked as a boiler maker for many years. In addition to
his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Tony Hickerson.
Mr. Hickerson is survived by his wife of 51 years, Faye Lynn Hickerson;
sons, Thurman Lewis Hickerson, Manchester, TN, and Nicholas Lewis
Hickerson, Manchester, TN; daughter, Monica (Darren) Forsyth, Beersheba
Springs, TN; several grandchildren; special friend, Ernest Martin;
sister-in-laws, Betty Meadows, Viola, TN, Wanda Battles, Georgia, Hugh and
Shirley Russell, Estill Springs, TN; brother-in-laws, Albert and Gayle
Lynn, Viola, TN, Carl and Tonya Lynn, Pelham, TN, Billy Lynn, Pelham, TN;
niece and nephew, Randall and Misty Hickerson; host of friends.
Visitation with the family will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, from 4:00pm
until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central
Funeral Home with Ben Eschenfelder officiating. Burial will follow in
Asbury Methodist Cemetery.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com