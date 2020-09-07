Miles Neil Grant of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, September 5,
2020 at the Tennova Healthcare Center at the age of 69 years. No services
are scheduled at this time.
Miles, a native of Tullahoma, was the son of the late Shelby and Josephine
Blackburn Grant. He worked as a carpenter and was described as an “old
hippie that everyone loved”.
He is survived by brother, Gary Grant and sisters, Doris Underwood and
Betty Smith, both of Tullahoma.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
