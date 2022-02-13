Funeral services for Mrs. Mildred Ruth Shelton, age 92 of Manchester, will be conducted on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 2 PM, with Rev. Roger Brown officiating, in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Hurricane Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 1 PM until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Shelton passed away at her home on Friday, February 11 after an extended illness.
Ruth, as she was fondly known as by family and friends, was born on February 15, 1929, to the late Lee and Minnie Reed Simmons, in Manchester. She was a homemaker and a member of the Bell Springs United Methodist Church. Ruth enjoyed crafting, painting, baking, and camping, but her greatest joy came from spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde Shelton; brothers, Cecil Simmons and Freeman Banks; sisters, Lorena Johnson, Betty Lemons, and infant sister, Emmagene Simmons. She is survived by her children, Danny Shelton and his wife, Eliosa, and Patsy Shelton; grandchildren, Chessie Dow and her husband, Jonathan, and Claire Shelton; great grandchildren, Reagan and Caroline Dow; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members, and a host of friends.
