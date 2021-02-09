Manchester, Tennessee – Mrs. Mildred Marie Morrison, age 69, of Manchester,
TN, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 8, 2021, at her residence
surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Morrison was born in Clyo, GA, to her late parents Gilbert Bowen and
Martha Marie Stevens Bowen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in
death by her husband, Richard Wayne Morrison; brothers, Richard Earl Bowen
and George Clifford Bowen.
Mrs. Morrison is survived by her children, Amy Morrison, Lisa Schrader,
Richard Morrison and Michael Morrison; siblings, Liz Hudson, Margie Hodis,
Wayne Bowen, Martha Appenfeldt, Mary Fiori, Susan Huff, Barbara LeClair,
Gilbert Bowen Jr., and Rita Loos; 12 grandchildren and 6 great
grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 12 noon
until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. A Celebration of
Life service will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm
with Jeff Collett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Cancer
Society.
