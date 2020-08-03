Funeral services for Ms. Mildred “Bea” Taylor, age 100 years, 6 months, and
24 days, will be conducted on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11 AM in the
Coffee County Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Vernon Wagoner officiating.
Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN at 1 PM.
Visitation with the family will begin at 9 AM until time of service at the
funeral home.
Ms. Bea was born on January 8, 1920, to the late Jim and Verva Lynch Taylor
in Manchester, TN. She was a homemaker and attended the Bibleway
Pentecostal Church in Manchester. Ms. Bea was a very hard worker; she loved
making quilt tops, gardening, and working in her flower beds. She was the
“family babysitter” and she loved to sing.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Bea is preceded in death by her brother,
William Bouldin Taylor and brother-in-law, Claude Tharp. She is survived by
her sister, Mary Estelle Tharp; special extended family, Terry & Treva
Arnold, Jeff & Tonya McKee and family, and Nolan & Tara Maychrzak and
family; and her special friends, Brenda Richardson, and Brian Sizemore.
