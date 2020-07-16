Michelle M. Mills of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday, July 15,
2020 at her residence at the age of 46. Memorial Services will be
scheduled at a later time.
Michelle, a native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, was the daughter of the late
Donald Bruno Schmidt, Jr and Gail Louise Muller Zane of Unionville. She
loved being with her family and was very active with her daughter’s. She
was very involved with the Girl Scouts.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by husband, Terry Mills of
Manchester; daughters, Sara Marie and Hayley Lee Mills, both of Manchester;
brother George Zane (Sara) of Harrison, TN and mother-in-law, Phyllis
Russell Mills of Tullahoma.
