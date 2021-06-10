Mr. Michael Ray Walker, age 71, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mr. Walker was born in Norfolk, VA, to his late parents Warren G. Walker
and Katherine Irene Williams Walker. He served in the United States Army
and was a truck driver until his retirement. Mr. Walker loved watching
NASCAR, old antique cars, and love watching old Westerns, John Wayne being
his favorite. He was also of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Spears Walker;
sons, Matthew (Natasha) Walker; daughters, Misty Machers, Renee (Chad)
King, Marilyn (Randy) Williams; brothers, HG (Kathy) Walker and Bobby (Jo
Ellen) Walker; sister, Pat (Bob) Follis; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Walker,
Owen Walker, Andrew Williams, Emily Williams, Ashley (Jeremy) West and
Suede (Niki) King; great grandchildren, Isaac West and Madelyn West.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 5:00pm until
8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 2:00pm from the chapel of Central
Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with
military honors.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com