Bro. Michael Randall Banks, age 67, of Normandy, TN,
passed from this life on Monday, September 13, 2021, in Lebanon, TN.
Bro. Banks was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents, Marjorie Ann
Shelton Banks and Wesley Randall Banks. He was a dairy farmer for most of
his life and then retired when he was called to preach in 2012. Bro. Banks
was ordained on April 12, 2015, and went on to minister at Chestnut Grove
Baptist Church from March 2015 to August 2017 and then went on to be the
pastor of Concord Baptist Church from 2017 until his passing. In addition
to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Banks and
Brian Banks.
Bro. Banks is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Elizabeth Frazier
Banks; sons, Michael (Connie) Banks Jr., Justin Banks and Matthew (Brandy)
Banks; daughter, Donna Banks McAdams; brother, Timothy (Rosemary) Banks;
sisters, Meliony Hayley and Rebecca Sanders; nine grandchildren and five
great grandchildren who loved him dearly.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from
4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 11:00am from
the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Dwight Duckworth and Donald
Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in New Reddens Cemetery in
Manchester, TN.
