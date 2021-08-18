Michael Paul Holt, “Coach Holt” age 65 of Lynchburg passed away suddenly Sunday, August 15, 2021. He was born April 14, 1956, in Decatur, Indiana to the late Charles and Mary Lou Holt. Besides his parents he is also preceded in death by his brother, Steve Holt.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 20th from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, August 21st from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Lynchburg Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lynchburg Funeral Home Saturday, August 21, 2021. Interment will follow in Smith Chapel Cemetery.
Coach Holt started his love of basketball at a very young age with his Father. Coach played high school sports where he ran track and played basketball. He attended Motlow College on a basketball scholarship and earned an Associate’s Degree. Coach Holt then started his Bachelor’s Degree at Ball State University, in Muncie IN where he was active refereeing multiple inter squad teams. He met the love of his life and married Mary (Okuly) Holt on June 19, 1982. He then finished his degree at Black Hills University in Spearfish, SD. He started his coaching career at Faith High School in Faith, South Dakota where he was an assistant girls basketball coach, head boys basketball coach, assistant track coach and taught computer science. Coach Holt moved to Wisconsin to work on his Master’s Degree in Education and was an assistant men’s basketball coach under Bo Ryan at UW-Platteville, WI. The family moved to Tullahoma, TN for a year then Lynchburg, TN where he was the women’s basketball coach at Motlow State Community College. Coach Holt was and assistant women’s softball coach and later became head coach. He was also the women’s head basketball coach. He coached many young people in Little League, Junior Pro, and AAU. Coach Holt then went to Lincoln County High School where he was a teacher, assistant principal, athletic director and head boy’s basketball coach. Coach Holt went to Grundy County High School and taught wellness and physical education and was head coach of the boy’s basketball program. Coach Holt was assistant boy’s basketball coach at Tullahoma High School. Next, Coach was employed by Franklin County High School where he was a teacher and was head coach of both girl’s softball and boy’s basketball programs. Coach Holt was a family man that was extremely proud of his two sons, Josh and Zach. He loved his grandchildren and learning about their sports adventures.
Coach Holt is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary Kay Holt; sons, Josh (Lara) and Zach (Jennifer McElyea); grandchildren Logan and Kylee Holt; brothers Ron (Cindy) Holt and Larry Holt (Randy); and beloved nephews and nieces Jesse, Casey, Jenny and Jamie.