Michael “Mikey” Cannon, of Estill Springs, TN passed away July 25, 2022, at the age of 35. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 5 – 8 PM.
He is survived by a brother, Brian (Michelle) Cannon of Estill Springs; two daughters, Kinsley Rose Cannon age 6 and Kyleigh Shae Dixon age 10 of Jefferson City, TN; an uncle John (Elaine) Messier of Albuquerque, New Mexico and a host of friends who loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lynne M Cannon and Charles William Cannon of Tullahoma, TN.
Michael grew up in Tullahoma where he attended Tullahoma High School. Michael enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, cleaning his car, spending time with his girls and hanging out with friends. Michael had some struggles, but he lived everyday to the fullest and tried to enjoy each day. If you knew Michael you knew he had a heart of Gold and would help anyone at any time. He loved his friends and family and cherished them. He made you laugh and cry all at the same time. He was a jokester and could pull a fast one on you better than anyone. Our family is grateful to know he is finally at peace, and as Mikey would say ROLL TIDE! His famous last words, “Don’t Tell Me What To Do”.
