Mr. Michael “Mickey” Keele, age 79, of Manchester,
TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at his residence
surrounded by his loving family.
Mickey was born in Coffee Co., TN, to his late parents Elmer Clyde Keele
and Verna Beatrice Meadows Keele. He worked as a master machinist at BF
Goodrich for 38 years until retirement. Mickey loved listening and playing
bluegrass music, piddling and working on his farm, and loved Braves
Baseball, Titans football and Alabama football. In addition to his parents,
he was preceded in death by brother, EC Keele and grandson, Michael Thomas
Keele, III.
Mickey is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Dianne Keele; son,
Michael Thomas Keele, Jr.; daughter, Virginia “Jenny” Lea (Michael) Keele
Shelton; step-son, Chuck (Stephanie) Fulks; step-daughters, Shanda Fulks
and Tammy Fulks; step grandchildren, Justin, Jonathan, and Brandon; step
great grandchildren, Ireland, Samantha, and Amber; grandchildren, Joseph,
John, Jacob, and Patrick; great grandchildren, Eli, Rhett, and Nora.
Family will receive friends on Friday, February 12, 2021, from 12 noon
until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm with Lewis
Johnson and Bro. Roger Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Farrar Hill
Cemetery in Manchester, TN.
