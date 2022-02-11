Michael Lee Mason of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at his home, at the age of 75. Mike was born in Fayetteville, TN to the late William and Katherine Yearwood Mason. During his life, he was the owner of White’s Auto Store and retired from Workforce Solutions as an on-the-job training coordinator. Mike was a member of Washington St. Church of Christ in Fayetteville, and was a former member of the Fayetteville Jaycees, as well as a former President of the Lincoln County Falcons Club. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mason is preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Mason, and one grandson, Auburn Jennings. He is survived by his wife, Sheri Stone Mason; one son, Lee Mason (Brenda); three daughters, Lisa Mason Cobern, Laurie Mason Lowrance (Devin), and Claire Mason; one brother, Ronnie Mason (Jackie); two sisters, Carol Sharleville, and Gabra Swett; six grandchildren, Katie Beth Fones, Ethan Jennings, Zach Mason, Austin Mason, Anna Kaye Lowrance, and Carly Lowrance; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Lilly Beth, and Amelia; and two nephews, Zeke and Noah. A graveside service for Mr. Mason will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:30pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Bros Jim Parks, and Don Dixon officiating. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Mike’s memory be made to The Tullahoma Animal Shelter- 942 Maplewood Ave. Tullahoma, TN 37388 or the Washington Street Church of Christ in Fayetteville.
