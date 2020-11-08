Michael L Meggs of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, November 6, 2020
at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 73. Private family services are
scheduled.
A native of Phoenix, AZ, he was the son of the late Michael and Virginia
Carr Clements Meggs. He was a U S Army veteran and served in the Vietnam
War. He was a long-distance truck driver and “Loved being on the road
experiencing all the different areas of the United States”. He also enjoyed
watching all sports and was an avid Tennessee Titans fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Sharon Meggs
and brothers, Austin, Leo, Billy and Donnie Clements.
He is survived by sisters, Ann Welch of Manchester and Jean Martinez and
nephews, Eddie and Anthony Welch of Manchester.
