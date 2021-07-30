The world has lost a charismatic, silly and innovative lover of the
outdoors. Michael George Collins Jr, age 49, died of complications of
amyloidosis on July 26, 2021. He lived a life full of adventure, from
taking off to survive in the woods for a few months as a young man to
starting and running a mobile grooming business for over 25 years. In his
later years, he enjoyed mountain biking and canoeing. Throughout his whole
life, he stayed a dedicated and loyal fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and
Cincinnati Bengals. But most importantly, he was a dedicated father who
loved his girls and put them above all else.
Mike was loved by many and charmed all who met him, but his family
especially had a fierce love for him. He was preceded in death by his
grandparents, Clyde and Mary King and Robert and Iris Collins; his father,
Michael George Collins Sr and his cousins Rodney and Tracy. He is survived
by his children, Kayla and Reilly and their mother, Dawn; his girlfriend,
Suzanne; his mother, Becky and her husband, Dave; his sister, Mindy; his
aunts, Beth, Ellen, Robbie, Chris and Lois; his uncles, Ed, Bob, Tim, and
Harold; as well as cousins, Mike, Jenny and Zach, Beth, Randy, Susan,
Angela, and Brandon.
Mike’s wish was always to have a bonfire send off. His children will hold
a future memorial to scatter his ashes on a bonfire as we remember his
infectious laughter and smiling eyes and celebrate his life.
