Michael Andrew Banks, 67 of Manchester passed away
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville. Mr. Banks was a
carpenter who worked construction for several companies, the previous owner
of Mike’s Woods and Waters, and an avid outdoorsman.
He is preceded in death by his mother Verna Carlisle Banks. He is survived
by his wife of 49 years Shannon Brewer Banks; son Andy Banks (Tammy);
daughter Mindy Warren Sanders (late Jeremy Warren) of Manchester; father,
Joe B. Banks; grandchildren Cody Warren, Belle Sanders, Lily Sanders,
Khylee Harshman, Gari Harshman, Zachary Banks , and Remington Banks.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Saturday June 27, 2020. Visitation will
be from 10:00-2:00 Saturday at Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at
Fredonia Cemetery.
