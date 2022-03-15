Michael Albert Beaulieu

Beaulieu , Michael Albert, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, March 11 th , 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 63. Mr. Beaulieu was born in Manchester, New Hampshire to the late Ubald and Liliane Labrecque Beaulieu. During his life, he worked in general labor for Nissan. In addition to his parents, Mr. Beaulieu was preceded in death by one son, Michael John Beaulieu; and one brother, William “Billy” Beaulieu. He is survived by two daughters, Ashley (Tracy) Rose, and Fallon (Lucas) Schmidt; one son, Michael Beaulieu; four sisters, Anita Tate, Sue (David) Wagner, Gloria (Bobby) Lowe, and Rita (Randy) Bell; five brothers, Richard (Pat) Beaulieu, Alan (Cindy) Beaulieu, David (Judy) Beaulieu, Danny Beaulieu, and Chip (Chris) Beaulieu; and one granddaughter, Katelyn Lowe. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 18 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 19 th , 2022 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with his brother, Chip Beaulieu officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.