Melissa Ann Martinez, age 49 of McMinnville, TN, was born on August 9,
1972, in McMinnville, to the late Bonnie C. Pinegar. She had a great love
for road trips, especially the ones that lead to the beach, going to flea
markets, and the fair. She was a fan of the Florida Gators football, but
her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her
children and grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, Melissa is preceded in death by her stepfather,
Lewis Flint, brother, Kevin Pinegar, and granddaughter, Anessa Adams. She
is survived by her husband, Santiago Martinez; children, Anthony Adams
(Jennifer Estes), Tony Adams, and Austin Adams (Savanah), Destin “Sissy”
Martinez, Gracie Martinez, Marissa Nash Martinez; grandchildren, Deashawn,
Tylan, and Davion Adams, and Alayana Adams; brother, James Nash (Angel);
nieces and nephews, Danielle and Alena Cates, Dylan and Dyestani Nash and
their children, Kova and Liam; Maci Nash; Haley and Ben Smith and their
daughter, Lillian; several extended family members and a host of friends.
Memorial services for Melissa will be conducted on Sunday, September 26 at
2 PM at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Harris officiating.
Visitation with the family will begin at 12 Noon on Sunday until time of
services at the funeral home. Melissa passed away on Tuesday at St. Thomas
Riverpark in McMinnville.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Martinez family.