Mazie West of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at her
residence at the age of 86. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mazie, a native of Kite, Kentucky, was the daughter of the late William
Smith and the late Ellen Thornberry Roberts. She enjoyed reading, sewing,
crossword puzzles, drawing, crocheting and knitting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Gaylor Hill; daughter, Gaylene Hill; brothers, Edgel Smith and Denver Smith
and sister, Mildred Smith.
She is survived by her son, Jody Hill of Tullahoma; daughters, Sharon
Brewer of Murfreesboro and Theresa Beeman (Bill) of LaVergne; sister, Elna
Carlson of Smyrna; brother, Edward Smith of Texas; eight grandchildren and
thirteen great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.