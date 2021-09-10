Mavis Kennedy Robison, age 95 of Tullahoma was called home to the lord on
August 31, 2021. Mavis was born on May 1, 1925 to Walter and Willie Kennedy
in Madison County, Alabama. Mavis was preceded in death by her loving
husband, Clarence Robinson, sisters Jose Kennedy, Myrtle Daughtery, Rena
Reed, Gladys Parker; brothers, James Kennedy and Donald Kennedy. She is
survived by her loving daughter Brenda of Tullahoma, beloved son, Michael
of Tullahoma and granddaughter, Kellie Felker (Eric) of Murfreesboro, TN
and loving granddog Little B. Mrs. Mavis was a tremendous example of a
Christian, God fearing woman. As per the Bible “She did all she could” for
others. On numerous occasions making one of her homemade chocolate pies or
chicken and dumplings for a sick or a bereaved person was the norm. She
couldn’t wait for Christmas when she made goodies and delivered them to the
widows of the church. Mrs. Mavis worked hard her entire life. She spent
time at Genesco Pajama Corp, and the Overall factory before settling in as
a baker in the cafeteria at West Middle School. She so loved sewing and
crocheting. For every newborn at the church she would hand crochet a
complete baby set. Her quietness and gentleness along with her faith in her
Lord made her a remarkable, precious lady. She was a long time member of
the Hickerson Station Church of Christ until the death of her husband and
then joined her children at Grundy Street Church of Christ. A special
Thanks to Kristi and Ashley who was the most special caregivers to her.
Private graveside services were scheduled for September 4, 2021 at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please donate to
Compassus of Tullahoma. 1805 N. Jackson St, Suite 11 37388.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.