Mattie Lou Dean Cyree Sorrell of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday,
January 22, 2022 at her residence at the age of 95. Memorial Services will
be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Tullahoma Seventh-day
Adventist Church, 908 Cedar Lane, Tullahoma, TN.
A native of Tullahoma, Mattie Lou was born on August 17, 1926. She was the
daughter of the late Jable Dean Sr. and Jesse Mullins Dean. She was the
last surviving charter member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in
Tullahoma. Later in life she got her nursing degree and enjoyed working in
geriatrics.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Norman
Sorrell; daughter, Krista Gettys; son, Dale Cyree; sisters, Alice Dean
Trubey and Wilse Mae Dean Shahan; brother, Jable Dean Jr.; granddaughter,
Kari Biggs and grandson Joey Knowles.
Mrs. Sorrell is survived by her daughter, Diane Cyree Bridges (Dusty) of
Ringgold, GA; sister, Frances Ferrell (Bratten); eight grandchildren;
fourteen great grandchildren and eleven nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to the SDA Church School.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
