Mrs. Mattie Lee Turner Eaton, age 89, of Manchester, TN, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Eaton was born on June 9, 1932, in Moore Co., TN. She was preceded in
death by parents, Hollis E. Turner and Mary Pickard Turner; husband of 68
years, Earl Eaton; sister, Ellen Turner Haskins.
Mrs. Eaton is survived by daughters, Deborah (Terry) Amacher and Melissa
(Jim) Cartwright; grandchildren, John (Joann) Cummins, James (Jamie)
Cartwright, Anna Marie (Jacob) Parnham; great grandchildren, Robert
Cummins, Sarah Beth and Emma Grace Cartwright; sister, Anna Turner Smith;
sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Annette (Dale) Smith.
She enjoyed her family and grandchildren very much. She was fun and
care-free, enjoyed people, and life in general. She was a certified
handwriting analyst. She was a member of Manchester First United Methodist
Church and was a Methodist since childhood. She and Earl were members of
the Johnson Hall Sunday School Class at Manchester First United Methodist
Church.
Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022,
from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN.
Visitation will also be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 10:00am
until 11:00am. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, February 10,
2022, at 11:00am in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Rev. Dana Brooks
officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in
Tullahoma, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Manchester First
United Methodist Church Youth or Music funds.
