Matthew Reid Berber passed this life on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at
Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester. Graveside services
are scheduled for 3 PM, Friday, October 1, 2021 at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Martha Fritz and his
brother, Jacob Devin Berber.
Matthew was the son of Devin Issac Berber and Kaylee Danielle Herrington
Berber of Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he is survived by
grandparents, Julia Fritz of Tullahoma, Johnny Berber of Winchester and
April Earls of Manchester; great grandparents, Rita and John Ward of
McMinnville, Ron Fritz of Bell Buckle and Bobby and Judy Wallace of
Columbia; uncles, Ryan Berber of Tullahoma and Ryder Earls of Manchester
and aunt, Ashleigh Berber of Tullahoma..
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.