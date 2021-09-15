Matthew Nathaniel Pittman, age 35, of Tullahoma passed this life on
Saturday, September 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 5, 1985
in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late James and Lonnie Pittman. Matthew is
also preceded in death by his sister, Lori Pittman.
Matthew played in Alcee Fortier Highschool Band and enjoyed rapping and
singing. He wrestled for SWF in Tullahoma and shared his love of cooking
with family and friends with his Lasagna and delicious banana pudding.
Matthew had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh with
his comedic nature. He loved his children and enjoyed spending time with
them playing video games.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, September 16th at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The service follow in the chapel at 6 p.m.
with Pastor Donald Smith officiating.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Krystal Pittman; children, Diamond
Pittman, Demetriez Pittman, Krystopher Pittman and Peyton Thompson;
brothers, Ronald Thomas Jr., Jermaine Pittman, Ronald Pittman and James
Pittman; sister, Dominique Lawrence; grandmother, Delores Anderson; niece,
Jamie Pittman; nephew, Jeremy Pittman; and mother-in-law, Lisa Platt.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.