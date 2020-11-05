Mary “Marie” Evans of Petersburg passed this life on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence at the age of 85. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 at Shiloh Cemetery in Dellrose with Bro Eddie Graves officiating.
Mrs. Evans, a native of Lincoln County, was the daughter of the late Charlie and Lena Thompson Carter. She was a member of the Fairview Fellowship Church and it is said that she never met a stranger. Mrs. Evans loved being in on the fun. She was the life of the party and was very fond of dancing, attending country music concerts, and listening to bluegrass. She also enjoyed taking trips to Tunica and visiting the casinos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alton “Kirk” Evans; sons, Rickey Evans and Michael Wayne Evans.
She is survived daughters, Kay Tallent of Petersburg and Brenda (Tony) Blankenship of Booneville; sister, Helen Harris of Fayetteville; nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
